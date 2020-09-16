Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd soars 0.32%, gains for fifth straight session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 2699.4, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.93% in last one year as compared to a 6.96% jump in NIFTY and a 25.79% jump in the Nifty IT.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2699.4, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 11570.45. The Sensex is at 39237.39, up 0.49%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has gained around 10.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19627.3, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80697 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

