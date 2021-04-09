Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd spurts 2.63%

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 4440, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 217.31% in last one year as compared to a 65.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 116.84% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4440, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 14859.9. The Sensex is at 49727.55, down 0.04%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has risen around 7.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27148.4, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4450.75, up 2.45% on the day. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up 217.31% in last one year as compared to a 65.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 116.84% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 43.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

