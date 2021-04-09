SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Cinevista Ltd, Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd and Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2021.
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 7.02 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.9 lakh shares in the past one month.
Cinevista Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 8.47. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13778 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6158 shares in the past one month.
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 117.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 93283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4785 shares in the past one month.
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd added 19.90% to Rs 47.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2426 shares in the past one month.
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd advanced 19.79% to Rs 22.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2145 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
