Sasken Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and JSW Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 April 2021.

Sasken Technologies Ltd soared 12.74% to Rs 1033.7 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3909 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd surged 10.02% to Rs 127.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30762 shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India spiked 10.00% to Rs 18.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra spurt 9.20% to Rs 23.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

JSW Energy Ltd rose 8.92% to Rs 96.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

