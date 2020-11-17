Volumes spurt at Navneet Education Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes jump at Navneet Education Ltd counter
Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 23.44% in the September 2020 quarter
Grindwell Norton standalone net profit declines 32.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 2.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Schneider Electric Infra seeks shareholders nod
-
Navneet Education Ltd registered volume of 9.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40779 shares
Grindwell Norton Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 November 2020.
Navneet Education Ltd registered volume of 9.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40779 shares. The stock rose 4.00% to Rs.84.60. Volumes stood at 10220 shares in the last session.
Grindwell Norton Ltd recorded volume of 1.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21011 shares. The stock gained 1.33% to Rs.557.00. Volumes stood at 4926 shares in the last session.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 7.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.81% to Rs.84.75. Volumes stood at 52786 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd saw volume of 35.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.80% to Rs.45.60. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.
IIFL Finance Ltd registered volume of 42.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.99% to Rs.112.55. Volumes stood at 2.8 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU