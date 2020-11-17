Volumes spurt at Navneet Education Ltd counter

Navneet Education Ltd registered volume of 9.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40779 shares

Grindwell Norton Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 November 2020.

Grindwell Norton Ltd recorded volume of 1.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21011 shares. The stock gained 1.33% to Rs.557.00. Volumes stood at 4926 shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 7.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.81% to Rs.84.75. Volumes stood at 52786 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd saw volume of 35.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.80% to Rs.45.60. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd registered volume of 42.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.99% to Rs.112.55. Volumes stood at 2.8 lakh shares in the last session.

