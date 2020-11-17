Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

K P R Mill Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd and Piramal Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 November 2020.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd lost 5.05% to Rs 60.15 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd crashed 5.05% to Rs 789.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6716 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8794 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 4.41% to Rs 394.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd dropped 3.57% to Rs 667.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41271 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd slipped 3.51% to Rs 1403.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42780 shares in the past one month.

