Nila Spaces Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd, IVP Ltd, Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd and Ausom Enterprise Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 November 2020.

Nila Spaces Ltd lost 7.63% to Rs 1.09 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 51197 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38460 shares in the past one month.

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd tumbled 7.52% to Rs 95.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 392 shares in the past one month.

IVP Ltd crashed 7.19% to Rs 49.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1954 shares in the past one month.

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd pared 7.04% to Rs 0.66. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27125 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd corrected 6.65% to Rs 57.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12771 shares in the past one month.

