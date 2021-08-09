Volumes spurt at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Quess Corp Ltd notched up volume of 50.19 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 162.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30838 shares

Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, BASF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 August 2021.

Quess Corp Ltd notched up volume of 50.19 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 162.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30838 shares. The stock slipped 1.50% to Rs.863.85. Volumes stood at 21151 shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3.23 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 161.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1999 shares. The stock increased 1.05% to Rs.3,024.95. Volumes stood at 1032 shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd notched up volume of 44.19 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 28.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.01% to Rs.1,650.15. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 58123 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 7.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7717 shares. The stock increased 3.25% to Rs.1,323.05. Volumes stood at 44491 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd saw volume of 42655 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7522 shares. The stock increased 8.31% to Rs.3,672.20. Volumes stood at 39072 shares in the last session.

