Laurus Labs Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 374.4, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 18122.1. The Sensex is at 60908.48, down 0.03%.Laurus Labs Ltd has lost around 8.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12694.75, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

