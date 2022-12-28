Nestle India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 19750.4, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.81% in last one year as compared to a 5.28% rally in NIFTY and a 20.04% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Nestle India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19750.4, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 18122.1. The Sensex is at 60908.48, down 0.03%.Nestle India Ltd has eased around 1.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44559.4, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18519 shares today, compared to the daily average of 72672 shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 19750.75, down 0.19% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 81.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

