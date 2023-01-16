Laurus Labs Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 355.15, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.05% in last one year as compared to a 2.1% slide in NIFTY and a 8.92% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Laurus Labs Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 355.15, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 17923.4. The Sensex is at 60235.33, down 0.04%.Laurus Labs Ltd has lost around 8.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12668.8, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

