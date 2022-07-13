Laurus Labs Ltd soars 2.96%, up for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 507.15, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.94% in last one year as compared to a 1.15% jump in NIFTY and a 13.18% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 507.15, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 16036.6. The Sensex is at 53780, down 0.2%. Laurus Labs Ltd has slipped around 2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12450.65, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 509, up 3.17% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 35.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

