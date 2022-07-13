R S Software (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tera Software Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd and Balaji Telefilms Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2022.

Tera Software Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd and Balaji Telefilms Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2022.

R S Software (India) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 30.6 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 70614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4831 shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 43.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2410 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup spiked 15.66% to Rs 16.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd spurt 14.94% to Rs 42.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20772 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd added 11.93% to Rs 44.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15626 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)