Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd up for five straight sessions

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 70.65, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.72% in last one year as compared to a 1.26% jump in NIFTY and a 7.09% jump in the Nifty IT.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 70.65, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 16053.85. The Sensex is at 53797.69, down 0.17%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has slipped around 3.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1929.05, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)