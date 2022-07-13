CARE Ratings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Parag Milk Foods Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Valiant Organics Ltd and Sadbhav Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 July 2022.

CARE Ratings Ltd spiked 13.96% to Rs 473.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3899 shares in the past one month.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd soared 13.37% to Rs 83.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 74543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38568 shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd surged 11.58% to Rs 456.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20878 shares in the past one month.

Valiant Organics Ltd advanced 9.19% to Rs 576.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11066 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd added 7.06% to Rs 17.29. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

