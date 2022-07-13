BLS Intl inks agreement with Karnataka Govt

BLS International Services said that it has signed agreement with Department of Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Government of Karnataka as operations partner for 2 divisions, Mysore and Kalburgi consisting of 15 districts.

In this project, the company will partner with Government of Karnataka to offer currently available 798 government services of around 78 government & departments through 'Seva Sindhu Portal' by establishing Grama One Centres at Gram Panchayat Level. Grama One is envisaged to be single point assistance center for all citizen centric activities at village level which include government to citizen (G2C) services and business to customer (B2C) services.

BLS International will also provide multiple B2C services to the citizens through the centres. This is as per the initiative taken by government for last mile delivery of G2C & B2C services encouraging employment in rural part of the state. The firm will establish and manage 4,074 centres (extendable later) in Mysore & Kalburgi divisions (15 districts). The project has been awarded for 5 years extendable further up to 4 years, the company stated.

Commenting on this, Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director of BLS International Services said, "We at BLS have been supporting the vision of the Indian government and have consistently been able to generate employment by partnering with different state governments. We are delighted to share that as of now through these state partnerships, we have been able to generate employment for over 30,000 since 2022 across Punjab, UP, Rajasthan and West Bengal. With this partnership, BLS International aims to generate direct employment opportunities for close to 5,000 youths of Karnataka."

BLS International Services is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 50.36% to Rs 35.35 crore on a 75.59% increase in sales to Rs 253.84 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of BLS International Services were down 0.38% to Rs 210.35 on the BSE.

