Laurus Labs update on development of pediatric formulation of DRV/r

Laurus Labs announced that the development is underway based on an agreement launched in June 2021 the Company, Unitaid and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), to accelerate the development, commercialization, and registration of the best-in-class- second- and third-line HIV treatment darunavir boosted with ritonavir (DRV/r) for children.

Despite being available in high-income countries for over a 15-year period, a generic, fixed-dose combination pediatric version of DRV/r is still not available.

Through this agreement, Unitaid and CHAI are working with the Company to finally address this critical need and ensure CLHIV (Children Living with HIV/AIDS) have access to high-quality second- and third-line HIV treatment.

Second- and third-line therapies are critical for CLHIV where the World Health Organization (WHO)-recommended first-line treatment dolutegravir (DTG) may not be an option due to medication resistance or intolerance. Currently available second and third-line treatments are often difficult for children to take due to bitter taste and difficult forms of administration.

