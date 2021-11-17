Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 97.56 points or 1.22% at 7879.85 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 3.44%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.95%),Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.78%),GOCL Corporation Ltd (down 1.9%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.52%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.39%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.37%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.33%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.26%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 4.1%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 0.83%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 0.67%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 14.8 or 0.02% at 60337.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.85 points or 0.03% at 17994.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.01 points or 0.54% at 29386.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.25 points or 0.3% at 9196.9.

On BSE,1627 shares were trading in green, 1605 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

