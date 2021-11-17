Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 180.31 points or 0.95% at 18705.06 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 3.44%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.95%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.6%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.52%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.26%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.22%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.38%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.07%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 14.8 or 0.02% at 60337.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.85 points or 0.03% at 17994.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.01 points or 0.54% at 29386.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.25 points or 0.3% at 9196.9.

On BSE,1627 shares were trading in green, 1605 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

