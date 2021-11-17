Nucleus Software gains after shareholders nod for Rs 159 crore share buyback

-
ALSO READ
Nucleus Software board approves Rs 159-cr share buyback
Nucleus Software rallies on buyback plan
Nucleus Software implements its lending solution FinnOne Neo for Bank of Sydney
Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 2.81% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Nucleus Software Exports rose 1.50% to Rs 588 after the company said its shareholders approved the proposed buyback of 22,67,400 equity shares.Nucleus Software proposed share buyback of 22,67,400 equity shares, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 159 crore. The total buyback shares represents 7.81% of the total paid-up equity capital of the company. The buyback is proposed to be made at Rs 700 per share.
The company had sought shareholders approval through a postal ballot process. The results of which were announced on 16 November 2021.
Following the approval, the company has fixed 27 November 2021 as the record date for determining the names of shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback.
As on 30 September 2021, promoters held 67.59% stake in the company.
Vishnu Dusad, managing director, Nucleus Software, said: The buyback will enable us to return a part of the surplus funds to the equity shareholders broadly in proportion to their shareholding. The rapid digital transformation of BFSI institutions globally inspires our confidence in the market that is at the cusp of redefining the customer experience, speed, and 24/7 banking. The BFSI sector is leading the digital-first revolution globally. We have the pole position to bring this transformation alive with our deep expertise and robust product portfolio in the lending and transactions business.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 70.87% to Rs 8.58 crore on 16.69% decline in net sales to Rs 114.12 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Nucleus Software Exports is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to global financial leaders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU