Telecom stocks drop

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 14.63 points or 0.81% at 1801.67 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.84%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.07%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.05%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.94%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 0.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.66%), ITI Ltd (down 0.04%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.98%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.27%), and HFCL Ltd (up 2.16%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 14.8 or 0.02% at 60337.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.85 points or 0.03% at 17994.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.01 points or 0.54% at 29386.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.25 points or 0.3% at 9196.9.

On BSE,1627 shares were trading in green, 1605 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

