Aster DM Healthcare signs pledges towards India's National TB Elimination Programme

The Aster DM Healthcare group signed the Corporate TB Pledge contributing India's National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) announced by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eradicate TB from India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 2030).

During the pledge signing event, Aster DM Healthcare announced some of their major initiatives to meet the TB- SDG targets set by the nation including two-year community screening program in the districts with limited access to medical care, beginning in Kerala's Wayanad and Idukki districts with special consideration to tribal populations, Initiating DR-TB Clinics in the Aster DM Healthcare center for providing quality healthcare to DR-TB patients.

Periodic community awareness program through Aster's DM Healthcare's visual media and social media platforms and implementing TB control activity through Aster Pharmacies across South India.

