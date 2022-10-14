JUST IN
Bandhan Bank allots 5999 equity shares under ESOP

Bandhan Bank has allotted 5999 equity shares under ESOP on 14 October 2022.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 1610,81,80,660/- comprising of 161,08,18,066 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 1610,82,40,650/- comprising of 1,61,08,24,065 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 19:07 IST

