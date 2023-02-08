Lesha Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.74% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net profit of Lesha Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.74% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.461.942.054.640.030.010.020.010.020.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)