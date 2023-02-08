Lesha Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.74% to Rs 1.46 croreNet profit of Lesha Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.74% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.461.94 -25 OPM %2.054.64 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100
