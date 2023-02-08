JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 937.02% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

CNI Research standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 186.79% to Rs 3.04 crore

Net profit of CNI Research rose 33.33% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 186.79% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.041.06 187 OPM %2.9613.21 -PBDT0.560.42 33 PBT0.560.42 33 NP0.560.42 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 16:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU