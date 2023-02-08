CNI Research standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 186.79% to Rs 3.04 crore

Net profit of CNI Research rose 33.33% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 186.79% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.041.062.9613.210.560.420.560.420.560.42

