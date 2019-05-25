Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 13.08% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CARE Ratings consolidated net profit declines 13.28% in the March 2019 quarter
MPS consolidated net profit rises 49.08% in the March 2019 quarter
Symphony consolidated net profit declines 89.74% in the March 2019 quarter
Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 20.10% in the March 2019 quarter
L T Foods consolidated net profit declines 31.69% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 39.91% to Rs 788.29 croreNet profit of Birlasoft declined 13.08% to Rs 66.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.91% to Rs 788.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 563.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.48% to Rs 289.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 252.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 2550.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2249.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales788.29563.41 40 2550.672249.80 13 OPM %7.8815.68 -12.0112.59 - PBDT76.26104.95 -27 378.38362.20 4 PBT63.3094.82 -33 328.51322.02 2 NP66.0676.00 -13 289.47252.85 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU