Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 13.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 39.91% to Rs 788.29 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft declined 13.08% to Rs 66.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.91% to Rs 788.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 563.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.48% to Rs 289.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 252.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 2550.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2249.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

