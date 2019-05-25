JUST IN
Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.77 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.15% to Rs 112.22 crore

Net Loss of Goodricke Group reported to Rs 56.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 112.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 122.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.08% to Rs 9.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 748.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 730.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales112.22122.18 -8 748.79730.57 2 OPM %-36.62-37.51 -4.136.11 - PBDT-36.55-33.96 -8 41.2263.55 -35 PBT-40.60-37.96 -7 25.6648.85 -47 NP-56.77-55.09 -3 9.4931.72 -70

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 15:05 IST

