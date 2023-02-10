Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 26.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.89% to Rs 2744.02 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 26.52% to Rs 36.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 2744.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2616.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2744.022616.132.832.0555.4143.4248.2836.1836.8329.11

