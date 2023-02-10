Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 26.52% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.89% to Rs 2744.02 croreNet profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 26.52% to Rs 36.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 2744.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2616.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2744.022616.13 5 OPM %2.832.05 -PBDT55.4143.42 28 PBT48.2836.18 33 NP36.8329.11 27
