Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 40.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.06% to Rs 82.96 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 40.66% to Rs 14.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.06% to Rs 82.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales82.9658.81 41 OPM %23.7723.21 -PBDT20.8014.55 43 PBT19.7713.81 43 NP14.6010.38 41

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:54 IST

