Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 40.66% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HDFC, Coal India, APSEZ, Eicher Motors in focus
IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 101.63% in the September 2022 quarter
IRB Infra gains as toll collections jumps 37% YoY in September 2022
BSEL Infrastructure Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Authum Investment & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 75.01% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 41.06% to Rs 82.96 croreNet profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 40.66% to Rs 14.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.06% to Rs 82.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales82.9658.81 41 OPM %23.7723.21 -PBDT20.8014.55 43 PBT19.7713.81 43 NP14.6010.38 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU