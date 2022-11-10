Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 40.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.06% to Rs 82.96 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 40.66% to Rs 14.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.06% to Rs 82.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

