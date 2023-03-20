Rail Vikas Nigam forms JV with Jakson Green

For executing clean energy EPC projects globally

RVNL forms a JV with M/s Jakson Green for Clean Energy EPC Projects Globally.

The partnership aims at enabling India's decarbonizing push and shall bring in synergy in designing, executing and delivering EPC projects globally by both partners.

RVNL being an Infrastructure Giant and Jakson being into the renewable energy shall cater to the need for Giga Scale EPC clean energy projects in MENA, CIS and AP AC Countries.

