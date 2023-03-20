JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

ITC allots 76.26 lakh equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

Rail Vikas Nigam forms JV with Jakson Green

Capital Market 

For executing clean energy EPC projects globally

RVNL forms a JV with M/s Jakson Green for Clean Energy EPC Projects Globally.

The partnership aims at enabling India's decarbonizing push and shall bring in synergy in designing, executing and delivering EPC projects globally by both partners.

RVNL being an Infrastructure Giant and Jakson being into the renewable energy shall cater to the need for Giga Scale EPC clean energy projects in MENA, CIS and AP AC Countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 19:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU