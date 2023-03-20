ITC allots 76.26 lakh equity shares under ESOS

ITC has allotted 76,26,290 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1/- each, upon exercise of 7,62,629 Options by Optionees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Consequently, with effect from 20 March 2023, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to ' 1242,80,17,741/- divided into 1242,80,17,741 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1/- each.

