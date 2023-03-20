ITC allots 76.26 lakh equity shares under ESOS

ITC has allotted 76,26,290 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1/- each, upon exercise of 7,62,629 Options by Optionees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.
Consequently, with effect from 20 March 2023, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to ' 1242,80,17,741/- divided into 1242,80,17,741 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU