Linde India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 November 2020.

Linde India Ltd spiked 10.06% to Rs 912.1 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 38230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3618 shares in the past one month.

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd soared 7.97% to Rs 153.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup surged 6.00% to Rs 1127.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd added 5.84% to Rs 153.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd gained 5.31% to Rs 8.92. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 151.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 404.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

