Volumes jump at Adani Power Ltd counter

Dalmia Bharat Ltd, KSB Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, EIH Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 November 2020.

Adani Power Ltd witnessed volume of 10.53 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.53% to Rs.38.05. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd witnessed volume of 34078 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4662 shares. The stock increased 2.25% to Rs.895.95. Volumes stood at 12788 shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd saw volume of 6712 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1282 shares. The stock increased 10.97% to Rs.510.25. Volumes stood at 697 shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd notched up volume of 1805 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock rose 1.48% to Rs.1,999.80. Volumes stood at 556 shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd witnessed volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27453 shares. The stock increased 4.65% to Rs.77.70. Volumes stood at 49426 shares in the last session.

