Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Link Pharma Chem rose 128.57% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 43.04% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.4714.8711.106.461.410.881.180.660.960.42

