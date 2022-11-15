JUST IN
Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.04% to Rs 8.47 crore

Net profit of Link Pharma Chem rose 128.57% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 43.04% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.4714.87 -43 OPM %11.106.46 -PBDT1.410.88 60 PBT1.180.66 79 NP0.960.42 129

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:15 IST

