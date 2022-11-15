Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 68.75% in the March 2022 quarter
Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 23.90% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Mitsu Chem Plast approves raising of funds up to Rs 125 cr
Ashok Alco-Chem consolidated net profit rises 376.92% in the June 2022 quarter
Ashok Alco-Chem standalone net profit rises 457.14% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 43.04% to Rs 8.47 croreNet profit of Link Pharma Chem rose 128.57% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 43.04% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.4714.87 -43 OPM %11.106.46 -PBDT1.410.88 60 PBT1.180.66 79 NP0.960.42 129
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU