Devki Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Lohia Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 34.45% to Rs 18.81 crore

Net profit of Lohia Securities reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.45% to Rs 18.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 868.89% to Rs 4.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 44.28% to Rs 75.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.8113.99 34 75.4352.28 44 OPM %22.598.58 -13.067.69 - PBDT3.220.50 544 6.401.55 313 PBT3.120.39 700 6.041.22 395 NP1.41-0.35 LP 4.360.45 869

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 18:28 IST

