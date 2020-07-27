Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 73.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.76% to Rs 89.88 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 73.51% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.76% to Rs 89.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 217.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.89.88217.95-30.0515.7419.8153.6611.9247.9210.2838.81

