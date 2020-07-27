Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 73.51% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Media Ventures standalone net profit declines 69.80% in the June 2020 quarter
Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 36.17% in the March 2020 quarter
Hindustan Foods resumes operations at various facilities
Hindustan Agrigenetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Hindustan Motors reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 58.76% to Rs 89.88 croreNet profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 73.51% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.76% to Rs 89.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 217.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales89.88217.95 -59 OPM %-30.0515.74 -PBDT19.8153.66 -63 PBT11.9247.92 -75 NP10.2838.81 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU