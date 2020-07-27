JUST IN
Business Standard

Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 73.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.76% to Rs 89.88 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 73.51% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.76% to Rs 89.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 217.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales89.88217.95 -59 OPM %-30.0515.74 -PBDT19.8153.66 -63 PBT11.9247.92 -75 NP10.2838.81 -74

Mon, July 27 2020. 18:28 IST

