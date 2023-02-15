Loyal Textile Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.77 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.91% to Rs 285.31 croreNet loss of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 18.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 27.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.91% to Rs 285.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 467.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales285.31467.01 -39 OPM %-4.9812.19 -PBDT-13.0750.58 PL PBT-22.2641.31 PL NP-18.7727.66 PL
