Loyal Textile Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.77 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.91% to Rs 285.31 crore

Net loss of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 18.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 27.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.91% to Rs 285.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 467.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.285.31467.01-4.9812.19-13.0750.58-22.2641.31-18.7727.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)