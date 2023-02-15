Nath Industries standalone net profit declines 98.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.00% to Rs 83.57 crore

Net profit of Nath Industries declined 98.69% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.00% to Rs 83.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.83.57105.794.245.931.916.100.144.400.107.62

