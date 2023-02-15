Nath Industries standalone net profit declines 98.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.00% to Rs 83.57 croreNet profit of Nath Industries declined 98.69% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.00% to Rs 83.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.57105.79 -21 OPM %4.245.93 -PBDT1.916.10 -69 PBT0.144.40 -97 NP0.107.62 -99
