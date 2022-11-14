Board of Godrej Industries approves increase in borrowing limits

-
At meeting held on 14 November 2022The Board of Godrej Industries at its meeting held on 14 November 2022 has approved the increase in borrowing powers of the company from Rs 4500 crore to Rs 6500 crore over and above the paid-up capital, free reserves and securities premium of the company, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.
