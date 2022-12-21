INOX Leisure commences commercial operations of 2 multiplex cinemas

-
-
1. INOX Leisure, 5th Floor, R Cube Monad Mall, Shivaji Place District Centre, Rajouri Garden Metro Station, New Delhi - 110027, having 5 screens and 216 seats;
2.
INOX Leisure, 4th Floor, Laila Mall, M. G. Road, Vijayawada, 520002, having 3 screens and 959 seats.
INOX Leisure is now present in 74 cities with 169 Multiplexes, 720 screens and a total seating capacity of 159,747 seats across India.
