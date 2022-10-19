LTTS, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Electronics to be watched

L&T Technology Services (LTTS): The company reported 3% rise in consolidated net income to Rs 282.4 crore on 6.5% increase in revenue to Rs 1995.1 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises said that Adani Defence Systems & Technologies (ADSTL) has signed definitive agreements to acquire Air Works, India's biggest and highly diversified independent MRO with the largest pan-India network presence across 27 cities.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): BEL has signed an MoU with Munitions India Limited (MIL), a Defence PSU, to jointly address the requirements of Indian Defence and Export markets in the areas of Ammunition, Explosives and related systems.

Praj Industries: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 48.13 crore for Q2FY23, as compared to Rs 33.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Total income for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 stood at Rs 882.74 crore, as compared to Rs 539 crore in the same period last year.

Polycab India: The board of directors considered and approved the Amalgamation of Silvan Innovation Labs Private Limited (Wholly-owned Subsidiary) with Polycab India. Silvan is in the business of Internet of Things (IoT) based home automation and office automation solutions for expanding the potential addressable market in FMEG space in line with strategy to address evolving consumer needs through innovative solutions.

Harsha Engineers International: The company has issued Letter of Intent (LOI) to Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions for setting up of Hybrid power project with a configuration of Wind Turbine Generator of 2.7 MW (1WTG of 2.7 MW) along with 0.675 MW AC/1.0125 MW DC solar power plant at Pipaliya, Gujarat.

