TCS, Infosys, Suzlon Energy, IRFC in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS announced that it has enhanced its Quartz solution to enable central and commercial banks to support the entire lifecycle of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) issuance, book-keeping and transactions.

Infosys: The IT major on Tuesday (11 October 2022) announced that Ravi Kumar S. resigned as president with effect from 11 October 2022. In his role, Ravi Kumar led the Infosys global delivery organization across all global industry segments.

Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Group announced its new order win for the development of 144.9 MW wind power projects for the Aditya Birla Group. Suzlon will install 69 units of wind turbine generators (Wind Turbines) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC): IRFC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. (IIFCL) to strengthen cooperation in financing railway infrastructure projects with forward and backward linkages to Indian Railways sector.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 14 October 2022 to consider and approve fund raising by way of non- convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Genesys International Corporation: Genesys International Corporation has won a Rs 46 crore project for resurveying with modern technology using CORS Network, GNSS Receiver, and Aerial Systems from the Andhra Pradesh government.

