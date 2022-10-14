Infosys, Mindtree, Angel One in focus after Q2 numbers

JUST IN
Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Infosys: The IT major reported 12.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,021 crore on a 6% increase in revenue to Rs 36,538 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23. As compared with Q2 FY22, the company's net profit and revenues have grown by 11.1% and 23.4%, respectively.

In dollar terms, the company reported revenues of $4,555 million (up 2.5% QoQ and up 13.9% YoY) for the quarter ended 30 September 2022. In constant currency terms, the company's revenue has grown by 4% QoQ and by 18.8% YoY. Large deal TCV for the quarter was robust at $2.7 billion, highest in last 7 quarters.

The company has revised its FY23 revenue guidance to 15%-16%. The operating margin guidance has also been revised to 21%-22%.

Mindtree: The L&T Group company's consolidated net profit jumped 7.9% to Rs 508.7 crore on 8.9% rise in revenue to Rs 3,400.4 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23. As compared to Q2 FY22, the IT company's consolidated net profit and revenue increased by 27.5% and 31.5%, respectively. The company had a healthy order book of $518 million, up 44% YoY in Q2 FY23. H1 total contract value (TCV) crosses $1 billion.

Angel One: The stock broker's consolidated profit after tax from continuing operations stood at Rs 213.60 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 181.60 crore in Q1 FY23, a growth of 17.7% QoQ basis and 59.1% YoY basis. Consolidated total income stood at Rs 745.90 crore in Q2 FY23 compared with Rs 684.50 crore in Q1 FY23, a 9% growth on QoQ basis and 39.1% YoY basis. The board has recommended dividend of Rs 9 per equity share as the second interim dividend.

Cyient: The IT company's normalised PAT stood at Rs 110.3 crore, a de-growth of 5% QoQ. Group revenue stood at Rs 1396.20 crore, a QoQ growth of 11.7% and YoY growth of 25.6%. Normalised Group EBIT was at Rs 166.10 crore with a margin of 11.9%. Group order intake grew by 58.6% YoY.

NLC India: The state-run miner has entered into a memorandum of understanding with BHEL, a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, to develop indigenous technology for Lignite Gasification.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

