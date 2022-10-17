Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech, Avenue Supermarts in focus

Bajaj Auto: The company has reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,719.44 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 as compared to net profit of Rs 2,039.86 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2021. Total income rose to Rs 10,536.56 crore from Rs 9080.50 crore.

HDFC Bank: The bank's core net revenue (excluding trading and Mark to Market losses) grew by 18.3% to 28,869.8 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 from Rs 24,409.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2021. The bank earned a net profit of Rs 10,605.8 crore, an increase of 20.1% over the quarter ended 30 September 2021.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (L&T Infotech): The company reported 7.2% rise in consolidated net income to Rs 679.8 crore on 6.9% increase in revenue to Rs 4836.7 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23.

Avenue Supermarts: The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs.686 crore for Q2FY23, as compared to Rs. 418 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Total Revenue for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 stood at Rs. 10,638 crore, as compared to Rs. 7,789 crore in the same period last year.

Adani Enterprises: The company has signed binding term sheet in relation to acquisition of 100% stake in SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services Private Limited (SIBIA). SIBIA is a Kolkata based advanced analytics and machine learning company.

Inox Wind: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 19 October 2022 to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds through issuance of securities including but not limited to non-convertible securities under private placement basis within the overall borrowing limits of the company.

Zee Media Corporation: The media company cancelled board meet for results scheduled on 20 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)