LTTS recognized as Leader for its Industry 4.0 offerings

L&T Technology Services has been recognized as a 'Leader' for Development and Verification & Validation services in Industry 4.0 by the consulting and research firm, Everest Group.

In its report, 'PEAK Matrix for Industry 4.0 Service Provider 2020,' Everest Group has identified LTTS among the six leading companies in the market based on various parameters such as market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, innovation & investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy.

According to Everest Group, LTTS has a strong ability to drive a high level of innovation around Industry 4.0 that customers recognize, buoyed by robust investments in establishing dedicated infrastructure, developing a strong partner ecosystem and enhancing IP assets for Industry 4.0 services.

