LTTS recognized as Leader for its Industry 4.0 offerings

-
ALSO READ
Persistent Systems named as Major Contender in Salesforce Healthcare Services
Hindustan Everest Tools reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Infosys Positioned as a Leader among ServiceNow service providers
HGS recognized as Major Contender and Star Performer in Healthcare Payer Operations Services
Virtusa Named a Leader in Pega Services by Everest Group
-
By Everest GroupL&T Technology Services has been recognized as a 'Leader' for Development and Verification & Validation services in Industry 4.0 by the consulting and research firm, Everest Group.
In its report, 'PEAK Matrix for Industry 4.0 Service Provider 2020,' Everest Group has identified LTTS among the six leading companies in the market based on various parameters such as market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, innovation & investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy.
According to Everest Group, LTTS has a strong ability to drive a high level of innovation around Industry 4.0 that customers recognize, buoyed by robust investments in establishing dedicated infrastructure, developing a strong partner ecosystem and enhancing IP assets for Industry 4.0 services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU