Lupin allots 1.33 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Lupin has allotted 133049 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the Company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to Rs 90,68,1 9,370 consisting 45,34,09,685 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)