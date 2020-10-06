Lupin gets USFDA nod for multiple sclerosis drug

The drug major received approval for its dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, from the US drug regulator.

Lupin's dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules are a generic equivalent of Tecfidera delayed-release capsules of Biogen Inc. The drug is indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.

Dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules had an annual sales of approximately $3788 million in the US.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 96.5% to Rs 106.9 crore on a 9.1% decline in sales to Rs 3,468.6 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Shares of Lupin shed 0.58% to Rs 1032.75 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 1031.60 and 1053.75 so far during the day.

