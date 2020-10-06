Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 39.24 points or 0.32% at 12211.81 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.62%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.33%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.97%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.86%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.21%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (up 1.36%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.58%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.2%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 357.39 or 0.92% at 39331.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.95 points or 0.79% at 11594.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.01 points or 0.36% at 15081.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.18 points or 0.36% at 5004.45.

On BSE,1416 shares were trading in green, 1143 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)