Real Estate shares soar

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 37.26 points or 0.93% at 4030.52 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.17%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.12%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.01%), DLF Ltd (up 1%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.84%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.66%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.06%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.24%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.19%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 304.27 or 0.51% at 59363.33.

The Nifty 50 index was down 77.85 points or 0.44% at 17670.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 2.08 points or 0.01% at 27812.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.66 points or 0.19% at 8630.1.

On BSE,1380 shares were trading in green, 1217 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

