Lupin launches Meloxicam Capsules

Lupin announced today the launch of Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg, and 10 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, is the generic equivalent of Vivlodex Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Zyla Life Sciences US, Inc., and indicated for management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain.

Meloxicam Capsules (RLD: Vivlodex) had an annual sales of approximately USD 11 million in the U.

S. (IQVIA MAT October 2020).

